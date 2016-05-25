Police seek Education Federal Credit Union robbery suspect

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - At 10:09 A.M. APD officers were dispatched to the Education Credit Union at 4400 IH-40 West on a robbery call.

A black male wearing a red, black, and white plaid shirt, blue jeans, and a red ball cap robbed the credit union.

He is described as being about 30 years of age 5'5'' to 5'7'' tall and 180 to 200 lbs.

There is no further suspect description and no vehicle description at this time.

Any one with information on this is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.