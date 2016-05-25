Weekly report shows crops at standstill after high rain totals

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The weekly crop report is out and shows moisture was received in most areas with amounts varied from trace to 4 inches in some isolated areas.

Soil moisture was mostly short to adequate. Cool temperatures caused cotton planting to be at a standstill in Collingsworth County.

In Wheeler County cool, wet conditions caused emergency concerns for cotton that has already been planted. The county also received 1 to 2 inches of rain which slowed cotton planting.

Wheat crops in Collingsworth County received some hail damage, while winter wheat was starting to dry down in Deaf Smith County. It has now left producers curious about potential yields.

Weather delayed field work in Ochiltree county but rains helped wheat conditions there and rains in wheeler county should improve winter wheat yields.

Cattle conditions in Hall and Wheeler counties are expected to improve as pasture conditions continue to improve with more moisture.

