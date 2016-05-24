Snakes making their way into Canyon parks

"We get sent primarily real close to the parks our community every year when the snakes come out and a lot of times they are rattlesnakes," Chief Dale Davis said. Source / KFDA

CANYON, TX (KFDA) - Officers in Canyon are urging parents and guardians to be on the look out for snakes in parks.

The warmer weather and rain has brought snakes and their offspring into residential areas.

Playground parks in Canyon act as perfect habitat conditions for these snakes.

"All of our parks Southeast, Hunsley, and Connor park are on the outer frames of our community," Canyon Chief of Police Dale Davis said. "There is nothing more than pasture areas behind them and a lot of times the snakes will come in where there is water and maybe mice and things of that nature."

The parks are surrounded by tall grasses, ponds, creeks and rural settings.

Last week, Canyon officers handled two cases concerning snakes in different parts of the city, a bull snake and a young rattlesnake.

These two types of snakes are what parents should be on the look out for.

Residents will also see garden and water snakes inside city limits and the parks.

A local mother of three shares with us one precaution she uses with her kids.

"We haven't experienced any personally, but we have seen snake skins," Krista Raef said. "My kids attend a school here in Canyon and they have actually had a snake problem at the school, so the teachers go and walk the playground before the kids go out and play."

Raef also walks the playground before her kids head out to the park to make sure there are not any snakes.

Chief Davis adds it is important for parents to take time off their phones to avoid being distracted while their children are at the park.

"At our parks and any place that our children are at its our responsibility as parents, as guardians of children to stay abreast of what's happening of where we are at and not take our eyes of those kids," Davis said.

If you see bull snakes or rattlesnakes around your home or at one of the parks in Canyon you can contact the animal control at 806-655-5005.

