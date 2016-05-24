Local VFW sponsors monthly program to support traumatized veterans

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Sometimes for our military, the war at home is bigger than all the combat missions around the world.

The VA estimates that every day, 22 veterans commit suicide from symptoms of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and traumatic brain injury.

The casualties come mostly from lack of awareness and one local organization is doing their part to save veterans.

Save the Vets 22 is a movement that features a monthly motorcycle run for anyone who wants to be involved. Organizer and Veteran Larry Jobe says the run is scheduled for the 22nd of every month for as long as it takes to get the message out to our communities and to the vets that struggle with taking their own lives.

There are local vets who are willing to visit with those in need at anytime. For more information on the 'Save the Vets 22' motorcycle run, call Larry Jobe at 806-400-1790 or Jesus Gonzales at 806-324-3744.

If you feel like you're suffering from depression, PTSD or traumatic brain injury, call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255.