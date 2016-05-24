Trauma patient care: From The OR to the ER

"We are all trained to triage patients and evaluate them systematically. Level of consciousness, air way, breathing, circulation, and then based off those situations we take car of them," says Nathan Kragh, Registered Nurse at Northwest Texas Healhcare.

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - When working in the Emergency Room quick decision making could mean the difference of life or death, but our nurses and surgeons here in the panhandle are trained to handle any situation.

The nurses and surgeons who see patients with significant trauma's have minutes to come up with a plan and head to the OR because with trauma patients timing is everything.

Northwest Texas Hospital is a level three trauma center, meaning they can see all types of traumas ranging from a stubbed toe to a major accident. But, not all traumas they encounter are treated the same. They work quickly using state of the art equipment to determine quickly their plan of action.

After trauma patients enter the emergency room nurses and doctors have to quickly determine their course of action to save that persons life. Depending on the injury, doctors have a very limited window to diagnose and treat a patient and get them to the operating room as quickly as possible.

To diagnose they use what is called the golden hour of trauma. First they triage, meaning the doctors or nurses determine the urgency and severity of your wounds or illness. Then they work within the first hour to stop the bleeding, maintain your body temperature, and use new state of the art machines to determine if you have internal damage. Using these machines and their quick decision making ability has and will save lives.

Nathan Kragh an RN at Northwest says "We are all trained to triage patients and evaluate them systematically. Level of consciousness, air way, breathing, circulation, and then based off those situations we take car of them."

The nurses are working continuously to keep up with their skills and licensing to make sure you are receiving the best care possible. When asked how often they are learning new skills and techniques they answered almost every week. The latest technique is learning the new ways to stop the bleed. The leading cause of death in a trauma is blood loss and stopping someone from bleeding can help to save their life.

Getting a patient from the ER to the OR as quickly as possible will save a life. Being a trauma surgeon in the OR is a completely different game. Unlike other types of surgery you have no time to prepare for what is ahead.

Like all other surgeons they rely on other people to help them get into surgery successfully. They rely on the sterilization room to not only keep the tools clean and ready when the doctors need them. The surgeons also rely heavily on their nurses. They know what supplies they need and where to get them and as an OR nurse you use different tools, and need to know more about all the supplies to help the doctors be successful in surgery. For trauma surgeons this reliance is extra important, they are unsure what they will need to perform and sometimes you can't know the extent of the damage until you are already in the surgery.

Dr. Haris Nazim a trauma surgeon says, "The big basic principles of surgery are the same but what makes it different is first the high intensity nature. A lot more life threatening injuries, that you need to address. And plus from a surgical stand point you need to make decisions in seconds other surgeons do have more planning."

It is important that a trauma nurse makes sure they diagnose the patient as quickly as possible to help the surgeons make a tentative plan of action. They work to get the patent to the OR as quickly as possible. Being a trauma nurse is a stressful job, but our nurses here in the panhandle are ready to handle any situation and will work to save your life.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.