UPDATE: Missing Amarillo man has been found and is safe

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department says Mr. Whitaker has been found and is safe.

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The APD needs your help looking for Stephen Whitaker, 69.

He is a white male, 6'2'' tall and 190 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Whitaker suffers from dementia.

He was last seen around 1:00 Monday afternoon wearing brown pants and a yellow shirt.

Whitaker is driving an orange Ford Focus with Texas license plate DR6-M592.

Police believe he could possibly be in the area of Lake Tanglewood or the Claude Highway.

If you see Whitaker or know of his location, please call the Amarillo Police Department at (806) 378-3038.



Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.