UPDATE: Missing Amarillo man has been found and is safe

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department says Mr. Whitaker has been found and is safe.
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The APD needs your help looking for Stephen Whitaker, 69.
He is a white male, 6'2'' tall and 190 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Police say Whitaker suffers from dementia.
He was last seen around 1:00 Monday afternoon wearing brown pants and a yellow shirt.
Whitaker is driving an orange Ford Focus with Texas license plate DR6-M592.
Police believe he could possibly be in the area of Lake Tanglewood or the Claude Highway.
If you see Whitaker or know of his location, please call the Amarillo Police Department at (806) 378-3038.
Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.
The Dumas Lions Club is ready to start cooking for the 71st Annual Dogie Days.
The Dumas Lions Club is ready to start cooking for the 71st Annual Dogie Days.
In this week's Pay It Forward we find a playmaker wanting to help a single mother having trouble paying rent and other bills.
In this week's Pay It Forward we find a playmaker wanting to help a single mother having trouble paying rent and other bills.
Weather Outlook for Wednesday, June 14
Weather Outlook for Wednesday, June 14
Over a month ago, we discussed NewsChannel 10's efforts to celebrate Amarillo businesses. We invited you to join in and vote for the first ever NewsChannel 10 Viewers Choice Awards.
Over a month ago, we discussed NewsChannel 10's efforts to celebrate Amarillo businesses. We invited you to join in and vote for the first ever NewsChannel 10 Viewers Choice Awards.
One of the most known major league baseball snacks is grown in New Mexico and it has a significant impact in the economy.
One of the most known major league baseball snacks is grown in New Mexico and it has a significant impact in the economy.