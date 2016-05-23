Important upgrades in the works for Amarillo roads

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - As construction continues on Loop 335 south of Amarillo, there are some updates and safety reminders TxDOT wants area drivers to know.

Just like any major construction project, the Loop could take many years to completely update to accommodate heavy traffic.

But two projects currently under construction do have tentative completion dates.

The bridge being rebuilt over BNSF railways between Georgia and Washington streets is expected to be complete next spring.

And construction on the overpass between I-27 and Georgia Street is planned to finish by spring of 2018.

Traffic patterns will continue to change for both these locations as they are upgraded.

But the entire loop has a long way to go before all upgrades are complete.

"It's gonna take a while," said Gus Khankarli, Director of Transportation, Planning and Development for the Amarillo branch of TxDOT. "Even in the metropolitan areas and other places of the state, I mean there are projects that they have been working on for many many years, so this is no different. So you upgrade based on funding availability and needs."

There are several "needs" Khankarli has identified for Amarillo roads, including upgrading the I-40 and Loop 335 interchange at Lakeside Drive, and updating the Bell Street crossing over I-40.

Plus, the I-40 bridges that go over Ross and Arthur streets are listed as some of the top most traveled structurally deficient bridges in the state .

"Peak days of 66,000 semis travel through our city on a daily basis," said Mayor Paul Harpole. "Over 50,000 every day. That represents 48% of the traffic on I-40. That mean's there's another 60,000 cars and trucks going through our city every day."

With construction expected to increase over the next few years, TxDOT asks drivers to be careful in construction zones.

Khankarli said residents often speed through construction zones, and last year eight drivers were injured doing so.

These changes are being made with the safety of drivers in mind, with the goal of making travel more efficient.

"My hope is, my belief is that as you expand that loop that you'll get more of that traffic onto the loop to get through those critical areas," said Harpole. "If somebody's headed south of 45th Avenue, I personally would get on that loop to get there rather than go through the traffic."

TxDOT works to keep the public involved and informed about projects through community meetings.

Residents are invited to a public hearing regarding the proposed Lakeside project Thursday evening.

That meeting will run as an open house from 6 - 8 p.m. with a presentation at 6:30.

This will take place at the TxDOT Amarillo District Office at 5715 Canyon Drive.

