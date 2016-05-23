Flood waters close down Hall County courthouse

"All of the water went into every room probably two inches deep," Hall County Judge Ray Powell said. Source / KFDA

"Unfortunately this water damage is going to affect the tax payers because we cannot be opened for business at this time," Chief Tax Appraisal Gina Chavira said. Source / KFDA

Residents in Hall County will have to wait a couple of days before doing business with the tax appraisal office. Source / KFDA

Water damaged all of the carpet inside the Hall County tax office. Source / KFDA

Severe weather brought multiple storms to the panhandle and the courthouse in Memphis received flood damage. Source / KFDA

MEMPHIS, TX (KFDA) - Hall County residents will have to wait a couple of days before doing business with the tax appraisal office.

Severe weather over weekend brought multiple storms to the panhandle and the first floor of the courthouse in Memphis received flood damage.

Chief Appraiser Gina Chavira said the office will be closed until Thursday. Workers will continue to drain water that stored in the carpet and clean offices throughout the week.

Officials said leaves and debris clogged drains outside of the building, causing the rain to build and eventually make its way inside.

However, not all was lost. The courthouse suffered similar flooding last May and many of the electronics inside were ruined. The new equipment was instead placed on stands and did not receive damage this past weekend.

"There are three rooms in the tax appraisal office and all of the water went into every room probably two inches deep," judge Ray Powell said. "The carpet is ruined, but fortunately the computers and electrical components that they use aren't."

Judge Powell said many county roads received storm damage as well.

"A lot of our county roads were washed out," Powell said. "It's a mess."

Officials said it will take about 4 weeks to pull out the carpet and redo the floors in the tax office. Powell and Chavira agreed to replace the ruined carpet with tile to help make any future flooding easier to clean.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.