Pampa Police Department working to combat rash of burglaries

PAMPA, TX (KFDA) - Residents in Pampa are on alert as one crime increases across the city.

Dozens of burglaries the past couple of weeks have kept Pampa police officers busy.

But they hope a recent meeting for members of the community will change that.

Residents of Pampa are on the lookout.

Homes and vehicles have been burglarized throughout the city for about four weeks.

"The majority of what we're finding are vehicles that have been unlocked or homes that have been unlocked," says Pampa Police Chief Lance Richburg. "Storage sheds, things of that nature. We're finding very few vehicles or homes that are actually being broken into, where's there's actually damage caused to gain entry."

Chief Richburg says people are going around and checking for easy targets like unlocked cars. They are also keeping a close eye on residents who leave their homes for work or to run errands during the day.

While stealing any item is bad enough, officers are especially concerned with certain items being put in the wrong hands.

"Firearms. A lot of people that carry firearms in their vehicles when they travel," says Richburg. "When you get home, take the extra time, take the firearm out, secure it in the residence. Those are things that if people saw them in the vehicle might prompt them to break into the vehicle even if it was locked."

The department recently held a meeting for the community, in an effort to ask for their help in putting the burglaries to an end.

One of the main points...they don't want people to make social media their go-to outlet to report crime.

"I'm a big advocate that our citizens are our first line of defense against crime," says Richburg. "They're the first ones to see it usually, obviously they're the first victims and they have a great avenue of gathering information for us to help us see these cases through."

Since the meeting, the department has seen a decline in burglary numbers, and they hope that continues downward.