Local art camps accepting enrollment

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Museum of Art is now accepting enrollment for their summer art camps. You can participate in an art adventure for $45 during the week of June 21st through the 24th as well as July 26th through the 29th.

Ages 6 through 11 can participate in five different camps over the course of the June and July beginning on June 7th and running Tuesday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon through July 22nd. The cost for the camp is $100 per week.

Then ages 12 to 15 can take part in three separate camps running Tuesday through Friday 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the afternoon for $70 per week. All art materials, a mid morning snack and camp t-shirt are included in the price for each camp.

Register by calling 371-5050. Tuition is due by May 27th.

A limited number of scholarships available upon request.

