Local art camps accepting enrollment - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Local art camps accepting enrollment

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Museum of Art is now accepting enrollment for their summer art camps. You can participate in an art adventure for $45 during the week of June 21st through the 24th as well as July 26th through the 29th.

Ages 6 through 11 can participate in five different camps over the course of the June and July beginning on June 7th and running Tuesday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon through July 22nd. The cost for the camp is $100 per week.

Then ages 12 to 15 can take part in three separate camps running Tuesday through Friday 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the afternoon for $70 per week. All art materials, a mid morning snack and camp t-shirt are included in the price for each camp.

Register by calling 371-5050. Tuition is due by May 27th. 

A limited number of scholarships available upon request.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.

  • CommunityMore>>

  • June 26, 2017

    Think About It: Lucky You Live Hawaii… or Vermont

    Think About It: Lucky You Live Hawaii… or Vermont

    Personal-finance website WalletHub recently released its report on 2017's Safest States in America. WalletHub's analysts compared the 50 states across 37 key metrics. The data set ranges from assaults

    Personal-finance website WalletHub recently released its report on 2017's Safest States in America.

  • June 22, 2017

    Think About It: Worst First Impression

    Think About It: Worst First Impression

    The recent sweep of homeless personnel along Nimitz Highway was just the latest effort in a non-stop, never-ending effort to provide compassionate disruption.

    The recent sweep of homeless personnel along Nimitz Highway was just the latest effort in a non-stop, never-ending effort to provide compassionate disruption.

  • June 12, 2017

    Think About It: Tall Tales

    Think About It: Tall Tales

    The state of Hawaii showed off plans a couple of weeks ago for a so-called "vertical" school in Kakaako. The plan makes a lot of sense, and it should encourage more thinking of this nature- we have limited

    The state of Hawaii showed off plans a couple of weeks ago for a so-called "vertical" school in Kakaako.

    •   
Powered by Frankly