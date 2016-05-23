Pizza 9 fundraiser helps local toddler with life changing surgery

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Local restaurant Pizza 9 is holding a fundraiser today to help an Amarillo toddler get closer to a life changing surgery.

Two year old, Ryder Stiner has been diagnosed with 'Ocular Albinism with Nystagmus'. His mother received that diagnoses when Ryder was only 2 months old. Ocular Albinism with Nystagmus is a genetic condition causing impaired sharpness of vision and depth perception problems.

All day Monday, you can play a part in helping this family by eating at Pizza 9.

The restaurant is located at 2648 Southwest 34th Street and they will be donating 10 percent of today's sales to Ryder and his family to help pay for the surgery he needs.

To make donations head to https://www.gofundme.com/RyderStiner

