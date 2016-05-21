Pet adoption event raises money for pets to find them a forever home

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Treepoint Meadows Apartments and Panhandle Pet Savers partnered up to raise money for pets to find them a forever home.

At the event the apartment complex had giveaways, donations and pets that were available for adoption.

Texas Panhandle Pet Savers works with animals to save them from being euthanized.

The complex has already raised over three hundred dollars for the animals but their ultimate goal is to raise over one thousand.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.