Fatal accident in Carson County

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA} - An Amarillo man is dead after a crash in Carson county.

67 year old James Birdwell, was driving a 1999 Harley Davidson motorcycle on Highway 207 just outside of Panhandle.

William Barton, was driving a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle behind Birdwell.

Birdwell drifted into the uneven northbound lane and lost control of the motorcycle causing Birdwell and his passenger to be ejected.

The other driver was unable to avoid Birdwell in the road and ran him over.

Birdwell was pronounced dead on the scene while the others were transported to the hospital for their injuries.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.