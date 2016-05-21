CANYON, TX (KFDA) - Sunday is the Annual Alzheimer's Association Golf Tournament at the Palo Duro Creek Golf Course at 50 Country Club Drive in Canyon.

The money raised at the event goes to the association and also helps the 2016 Blondes vs Brunettes teams playing in the flag football game on June 11th.

The teams are working to raise money, awareness and action in the fight against Alzheimer's disease.

The tournament begins at 2:00.

Additional information can be found at bvbamarillo.com

