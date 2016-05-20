Deaf Smith County adds chemical license requirements

"Most of our businesses here revolve around that industry so we want to do everything we can to protect that industry," County Judge D.J. Wagner said. Source / KFDA

"They have to have the knowledge to be able to handle the chemicals properly and apply it properly," County Extension Agent Rick Auckerman said. Source / KFDA

The chemical license will help avoid drift issues that can harm the crops of area farmers and the extensive cattle industry in Deaf Smith county. Source / KFDA

The type of chemicals these licensed workers deal with in order to help maintain county roads are pesticides, herbicides and weed killing chemicals. Source / KFDA

HEREFORD, TX (KFDA) - Deaf Smith county is now requiring road and bridge employees to have a Texas issued chemical license.

It is state law for workers who handle these chemicals to be licensed and about half of the county employees already have the license.

The types of chemicals these licensed workers deal with in order to help maintain county roads are pesticides, herbicides and weed killing chemicals.

With summer approaching, weeds along county roads and ditches can grow out of control and put drivers at risk. For these reasons county commissioners and the judge agreed to add this requirement in order to help protect the safety of citizens and workers.

"We are a very large county we have almost 1,000 miles of county roads," County Judge D.J. Wagner said. "Workers are in charge with maintaining all the roadways and with that comes all those barge bridges on both sides of the roads, which is a big job in the spring and summer months."

The chemical license course will educate employees on how to manage chemicals and how to identify them.

"They have to have the knowledge to be able to handle the chemicals properly and apply it properly," County Extension Agent Rick Auckerman said. "We don't want to have any drift issues and we don't want to get chemicals on any crop land where it doesn't belong. We're trying to give them a wide range of educational opportunity as well."

The license course will be a part of a continuing education course and cost around $75.

By being educated in these chemicals, workers will be able to avoid the drift issues that can harm the crops of area farmers and the extensive cattle industry in Deaf Smith County.

"We are the beef capital of the world. We have more cattle on feed per capita than any other place in the entire world, not just the United States. It's a huge part of our community and our county," Wagner said. "Most of our businesses here revolve around that industry so we want to do everything we can to protect that industry."

Judge Wagner said new employees will have one year to obtain a chemical license from the Texas Department of Agriculture and current employees who do not have this requirement will also have a year to complete the course.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.