"Diva Day" gives free spay vouchers to Amarillo dog owners

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Some Amarillo residents are eligible to get their female dogs spayed, micro-chipped and vaccinated -- for free.

"Diva Day" is an effort by Critter Haven Rescue and Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare, who are teaming up to fight the city's animal overpopulation problem by spaying dogs in specific parts of the city.

Residents who live in the 79106 and 79107 area codes are eligible for "Diva Day," where vouchers can be cashed in to spay female dogs in that area for free.

"79106 and 79107 are two of the top areas in the city that have an abundance of animals running loose, and it's probably due to hormones and wanting to breed," said Richard Havens, Director of Animal Management and Welfare. "So if we can prevent those hormones from even coming to be, we can stop the breeding"

Over the next three months, 350 spay vouchers will be distributed at the shelter to residents of these area codes.

You must bring your license, a utility bill proving your residence, and your female dog in order to qualify.

"One of the only ways to fix animal overpopulation is by individuals spaying and neutering their animals," said Havens. "With this joint collaboration we're going to be able to spay females only to maximize the effectiveness of the program."

Critter Haven rescue will pay for the surgery, and the animal shelter will pay for micro-chipping and vaccinations if your dog doesn't already have them.

Both groups want to keep the program running indefinitely, but this effort is entirely donation based.

"It's going to cost a minimum of $7500 per month to keep this going," said Judi Glidewell-Matthews, President of Critter Haven Rescue. "Critter Camp will pledge $1000 per month, and we're hoping to get other businesses on board to help with this, because this is a community problem and if we don't keep this going then we're never going to be able to stop euthenizing animals in Amarillo."

Pet owners who don't live in these area codes can still come to the shelter for discounted spay and neuter vouchers .

On Wednesday, May 25th, 100 vouchers will be available on a first come first serve basis.

They can be picked up at Animal Management and Welfare starting at 10 a.m. until the vouchers are gone.

More vouchers will be given out on the following dates:

May 25th starting at 10:00AM

June 29th starting at 10:00AM

July 27th starting at 10:00AM

August 31st starting at 10:00AM

