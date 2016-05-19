Amarillo doctors offer advance hip procedure

"The typical patient we see has an arthritic hip that is worn out bone on bone and the cartilage has completely worn away," Orthopedic Surgeon Douglas Albracht said Source / KFDA

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A Europe hip procedure that will give people who suffer from hip deterioration a quicker recovery is now being offered here in Amarillo.

Two local doctors are now part of the 20 percent of U.S. doctors who can perform a "Direct Anterior Approach" for replacing a hip.

Doctors using the direct approach make an incision on the front of the patient instead of the traditional side.

This allows doctors to access the hip bone without cutting into muscle.

Doctors say patients have less pain, spend less time at the hospital and need less physical therapy.

"The typical patient we see has an arthritic hip that is worn out bone on bone and the cartilage has completely worn away," Orthopedic Surgeon Douglas Albracht said. "Most folks in that state have a difficult time walking. They end up limping, have a hard time with loss of motion and have a hard time bending down."

Patients have to go through x-rays to determine how much damage there is to their hip before proceeding with this surgery.

The criteria patients must meet will be up to the doctors but this surgery relates to the individuals need not their age so anyone who is suffering from severe hip damage and pain can receive this surgery.

"Some patients they have an early injury that leads to this degenerating process and others we think its multiple factors," Orthopedic Surgeon Brendan Albracht said. "There may be a genetic predisposition or any type of a fracture in or out of the hip can led to things wearing out."

The doctors introduced this method last month and have had seven patients undergo the surgery.

Their first patient was an 85 year old women.....

"She was able to leave the hospital the next day which was amazing," B. Albracht said. "One very noticeable benefit is the ability to walk from the very beginning and their need for physical therapy has definitely shortened as well."

If you would like more information about this surgery you can contact the doctors at the Albracht Orthopedic Surgery at 806-242-6637.

