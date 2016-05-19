Amarillo woman reunited with class ring after 13 year search

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Distance and time meant nothing for one woman who was on a mission to return a treasured possession.

We all have items that are special to us, but when one area woman lost one of hers thirteen years ago, she never thought she'd see it again. But thanks to social media and determination, she was wrong.

Bridget Lopez graduated thirteen years ago from Permian High School in Odessa, but now lives in the Amarillo area. Like many do, her parents helped her buy a class ring to commemorate the accomplishment of graduating high school.

"I got it when I was sixteen and I lost it and I was really really disappointed about it," says Lopez.

Lopez was convinced she would never see her ring again...until this week.

With the power of social media, she was put in touch with Teri Radley who had been searching for the ring's rightful owner for thirteen years.

Radley now lives over 700 miles away, but today Lopez was reunited with her treasured piece of jewelry.

"Imagine how many times people move around in 13 years and how much things happen in 13 years and she kept a hold of it," says Lopez. "I couldn't even keep hold of it for I couldn't even keep hold of it for three months, you know so it's just a really awesome thing and I hope she gets blessed tremendously for returning it to me because it really means a lot to me."

Radley went as far as checking obituaries for Lopez's name, hoping she could have a bit of closure. She says she never imagined Facebook would be the outlet that connected them.

"I thought if it wasn't for Facebook and everything, this couldn't have happened at all," says Radley. "A lot of people say it's bad and all that, but there's a lot of good in it."

Radley says she's had the ring in her possession since her son found it, although it is unclear where it was found.

But one thing is for certain. She was on a mission, and it was accomplished.

"I was just really determined to find the owner of it, even if I had it forever."

