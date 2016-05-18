Riders journey to an exclusive 1874 battleground

Riders went down a closed off trail to a scared battle ground that played an important role in establishing Amarillo. Source / Britten Cox

The tough terrain consisted of six rivers and up hill challenges for the riders. Source / Britten Cox

46 area horse back riders received a chance to ride down the same trail as the 1800's Calvary soldiers once did. Source / Britten Cox

Only experienced riders were given the opportunity to make the 10 mile trip. Source / Britten Cox

Riders traveling through the same trail U.S soilders once road. Source / Britten Cox

CANYON, TX (KFDA) - For the first time since 1874, a battle field in Palo Duro Canyon was opened to the public.

In 1874 commanding officer Ranald Mackenzie led the U.S Cavalry through the canyon to fight a battle against several Indian tribes.

46 area horse back riders received a chance to ride down the same trail as the 1800's Cavalry soldiers once did.

"Taking a trip on horseback gives you some idea of what it was like for both the American Indians on one side and the U.S Army on the other," Michael Grauer, associate director for Curatorial Affairs said. "I think that the horse back ride gave you a far greater sense of history that you can learn either in a history book, in a film or a documentary. It is more of an experiential history approach that you wouldn't find anywhere else."

This battleground is so sacred it takes special permission from the state of Texas to visit.

Other than these riders only President George Bush and Governor Rick Perry have gone down to this site.

"I knew quite a bit about the battleground fields but I've never seen it and it was very peaceful and awesome to be able to ride through that and think about what happened here many many years ago," trail rider Rayann McKay said.

Due to a tough terrain that consisted of six rivers and up hill challenges riders had to be avid riders and have enough experience to endure the 10 mile ride.

"It was rough the first half the second half was nice and open there were a few of us who spilled off the horses but it just makes you a better rider," McKay added. "It was worth every neck and pain that we currently have."

"We went down steep slopes and we went uphill and we went through little rivers it was really fun," trail rider Jadyn Arnn said.

This ride was also used as a way to raise funds for the Randall County Mounted Search and Rescue team.

"We got our medical kits we carry with us all the time we carry them on horseback when we go out the defibrillators are what we need," Lonnie Hoagland, search and rescue officer for the Randall county said. "If we have them with us maybe we can save somebody's life out there."

Officers agree this was the most money they have raised in a single day.

The search and rescue crew raised around $4,000 all of which will go towards new medical supplies

"Defibrillators that's $1,400, we need a trailer to put our tacks and radios in and we need splints and supplies we can take on a search," Marshal Blaine Burnett said.

The state wants to keep this land preserved and will not opened it to the public again.

Historians agree with out the Red River War the establishment of Amarillo would not of been founded by 1887 it would of been pushed backed a decade.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.