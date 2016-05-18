Amarillo negotiating with San Antonio Missions

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - NewsChannel 10 can now confirm the city of Amarillo is negotiating with one specific minor league baseball team to come play in Amarillo.

The Local Government Corporation (LGC) is focused on getting one Double-A team to call Amarillo home, and that's the San Antonio Missions.

"The Missions in San Antonio identified a couple weeks ago publicly in San Antonio that they are looking at moving the team to Amarillo," said John Lutz, a member of the LGC. "We are in negotiations with them in order to make that a reality."

The Missions are a minor league team affiliated with the San Diego Padres.

San Antonio will vote next May if they want to bring in a Triple-A minor league team, said Lutz.

"Amarillo is in a position in terms of having our project already under way, of having the MPEV or the baseball stadium already in progress," said Lutz. "The way that I think it's working with the hotel and the parking garage, retail, obviously the Xcel building, have really built a strong package that I think was very very attractive [to the Missions]."

The next step for the MPEV hinges on a letter of intent from the Missions.

"What we did was we requested today that we put out a request for qualifications to find the best design firm," said Sunny Hodge-Campbell, Vice Chair of the LGC, regarding Wednesday morning's meeting. "We're not talking money or dollars, we're just looking to find who's most qualified for what we want. So that's going to take a couple months for us to get some choices and ultimately choose one. The goal is as we work on trying to find the architectural design firm and get them moving, we get the letter of intent going, and we start working our way into a contract as we start moving forward."

If or when that letter becomes official, no contractor can begin construction until a contract with the baseball team is signed.

