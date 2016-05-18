Illegal street racing in Amarillo seeing comeback once again

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Illegal street racing has once again hit the streets of Amarillo.

Last year, there were multiple fatalities that all stemmed from racing. And Amarillo Police are out in full force to patrol and educate, so that it does not happen again.

So far this year, Amarillo Police have responded to seven reports of racing (both car and motorcycle), and have made five arrests. And while they want to see less of these cases, they are gearing up for busy Amarillo streets, especially with better weather expected.

"We see an increase in the evening time," says Public Information Officer Jeb Hilton. "There's more people out, there's people off of work and out of school. We're getting the calls on 45th, on Coulter, on Soncy, just different areas where there seems to be more traffic, putting more people in danger these days."

While most agree there is no excuse for racing at such high speeds, certain bike models may play a part in the way they are driven.

"Of course I don't think you should be racing, but you know those sport bikes are just kind of geared for that," says TJ Mundell with Golden Spread Motorplex. "And I think they kind of encourage it when you buy one out of the box and I'm guilty of that too. Obviously I'm older and have gotten away from that, but I just think they're geared to it and that kind of pushed people to do that kind of stuff."

If you see or hear racers, APD does not want you to ignore them. Reporting is key in helping them cut down on the dangerous activity.

If someone is caught, they can be charged with a class b misdemeanor that can carry a fine up to $2,000, 180 days in jail, or both.

Last year, FX Motorsports began a program that allows racers to race on a track at Amarillo Dragway.

It proved successful, and they will once again offer the program for people to get their speed, in a safer manner.

"Definitely I mean anybody that's doing that, I would encourage anybody that wants to get that need for speed to hit the drag strip or hit another facility like that that allows that," says Mundell.

"What you don't understand is at that speed, you're putting yourself in a lot more danger and you're putting the public I mean as far as other drivers on the street, children crossing the street and at speeds like this, it's a lot harder to survive an accident of that nature," says Hilton.

For more information about racing at the dragway, visit http://fxmotorsports.com/

