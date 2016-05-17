Police searching for suspects behind vehicle robbery

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo police need your help locating two males and a female who allegedly stole a car at gunpoint.

Around 2:30 p.m.on Monday, Amarillo Police Department officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at the Oakridge Apartments located at 2727 Virginia Cir.

The owner of the car told police two males and a female stole his car at gunpoint.

He said one of the suspects had a goatee, several tattoos and was wearing a black hat.

Although there was a language barrier, officers believe the victim was trying to sell his 2003 Mazda Protege and was robbed during a test drive of the vehicle.

The victim received minor injuries during the incident.

If you have any information on this incident you can contact Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806.374.4400 or submit an anonymous tip online at amapolice.org

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.