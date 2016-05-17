TeleMedicine reaches the panhandle

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - New TeleMedicine machines have reached the panhandle and they are changing the way our doctors save lives. The first hour of stroke care is critical to save someone's life or to keep their ability to function normally and with these new machines doctors can see patients in the ER in little to no wait time. The new state of the art machines work like an actual doctor using high definition cameras, microphones, and headphones doctors on call from all over the U.S can diagnose patients.

These machines are working to help not only patients but also doctors around the panhandle. At this time there are very few neurologists covering all 26 counties and it is slowing patient care. With TeleMedicine the patient wait time drops to an average of 3 and a half minutes. These machines are in many hospitals around the panhandle including Dumas and Pampa. These machines make the urgent care needed at the time of a stoke available to those in rural areas. In the coming months these new machines will not only diagnose strokes they will also be used for psychology, burns, pediatrics and in other departments.

