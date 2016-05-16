Teens learn to be police officers through new APD program

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - High school students in Amarillo are learning how to work in law enforcement thanks to the Law Enforcement Explorers program through the Amarillo Police Department.

Students ages 14 through 20 are invited to workshops, lectures and hands-on activities to learn the ins and outs of working in law enforcement.

Law Enforcement Explorers is a program returning to the Amarillo Police Department after a 25 year absence.

"We have several police officers, including myself, that were Police Explorers as youths," said Col. Martin Birkenfeld, assistant chief and contact for this program. "So we see the value in reaching out to the young people of Amarillo and helping them, even if they decide later on that they don't want a career in law enforcement. We want to be there to help guide them to whatever career path they choose, but obviously our focus will be on law enforcement."

Students will get to experience first hand what officers do in every field of policing, from patrols and crashes to SWAT protocol and crime scene investigations.

More than 20 students started learning immediately Monday evening at the inaugural meeting when an investigator had them work together to solve a staged crime scene.

Arlenne Mendez, a sophomore at Amarillo High School, was quick to volunteer.

"He let me examine [the body] and he told me that I did a pretty good job, and that was pretty awesome," said Mendez. "Seeing everything.. we found, all of us together, [was cool] because it's not just your work it's teamwork so that was awesome."

Students can join the Explorers at any time, and it could easily lead to a job with the APD.

"Conceivably a 14-year-old could be in the program for six years until they turn 21, and then at that point we're going to tell them, 'come and work for us,'" said Birkenfeld.

Even if students aren't sure if policing is for them, Mendez said to "give it a shot."

"It gives you an open mind and it gets you thinking of why people do stuff and how things happen and why people lie and it's amazing to see."

The first regular explorer meeting will be in two weeks, and Birkenfeld said meetings will occur bi-monthly.

Anyone interested in trying out the Law Enforcement Explorers program is encouraged to contact the police station at 378-4257.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.