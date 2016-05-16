Amarillo counselor for transgender people weighs in on Obama guidance

"Most of the kids that I'm working with, just simply work it out, whether they seek support from a counselor or the nurse to be able to use even a private facility, that seems to have worked for many of these kids," says Kaye Renshaw, LPC

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Direction by the Obama administration is stirring up controversy amid an already hot topic.

Men's or women's bathroom? It's the question plaguing the country right now in relation to transgender people using the facilities, and the Texas Panhandle is now involved in the debate.

The Obama administration has made its stance on transgender people known Friday, when it directed public schools to allow transgender students to use bathrooms matching their gender identity.

Kaye Renshaw, an Amarillo counselor who provides help for transgenders, says there are more transgender people in the community than people realize. And the new suggestions by the Obama Administration may be trying to fix something that is not broken.

"Most of the kids that I'm working with, just simply work it out, whether they seek support from a counselor or the nurse to be able to use even a private facility," Renshaw said. "That seems to have worked for many of these kids."

Amarillo Independent School District issued a statement saying it will handle future situations on a case-by-case basis. And the school district in Canyon says it does not plan on making any changes in the way they currently work with students based on gender.

Opponents of President Obama's guidance, including Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, believes implementing the rule would make bathrooms "uncomfortable" for others. Patrick says he will not enforce the guidelines.

"This has everything to do with keeping the federal government out of local issues," Patrick said.

Renshaw says bringing the topic into the spotlight draws unnecessary attention to transgender youth and can have a negative impact.

"When we have an identified student, we have a school system here in Amarillo that is supportive, that attempts to accommodate and maintain a level of safety," Renshaw said. "Drawing this kind of attention to these kids puts them in physical jeopardy as well as emotional jeopardy."

If schools don't follow the guidance, they risk the loss of federal funding...yet another aspect officials are looking at closely.

