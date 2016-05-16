Scams flourish in Spring, police say

"I think indirectly (scams) affects all good businesses," Executive Director & CEO of the Better Business Bureau Janna Kiehl said. Source / KFDA

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Local authorities and organizations are warning home residents of door-to-door scams.

Officials say now is the time of year they have already receive multiple calls concerning home scams. The scams vary from lawn work to exterior home repairs.

Scammers go through neighborhoods offering their services. Local officials want you to be cautious before you hand over money. One way to do this is by talking with your neighbors to see if they have received services through these companies.

According to police, senior citizens are a big target for scammers.

"Now that the leaves have come out on the trees we will get individuals who are there to work on the yard, primarily to cut the branches on the tree and they will hit you with an exorbitant amount of money," Canyon Chief of Police Dale Davis said. "They'll prey on the elderly, and they'll only do a fraction of the work."

A returning scam local police want to beat this season is the roofing scam.

"If we do have a big hail storm come in through Amarillo or Canyon ... go with a reputable company that works directly with a homeowners insurance company," Davis said.

Another tip to use if you run into these door-to-door companies is ask for a solicitation permit. Afterwords, ask for references and take the time to research the company.

One reliable and free way to do this is by checking with your local Better Business Bureau.

"We give ratings now - A+ through F - and that company will be rated based on many factors including on whether or not they answer complaints," said BBB Executive Director Janna Kiehl. "If consumers can do that before giving money to a company or before they hire a company than it is more likely they will be doing business with someone who is reliable and with someone they can trust."

Kiehl adds these scams not only affect individuals who lose money but also take a toll in our community.

"This is a domino effect, and there are many factors and many areas of the community that are affected," Kiehl said. "The established companies with the long track record here in the community don't have the opportunity to do the work for the individuals because the money is gone. So I think it indirectly affects all good businesses."

If you feel you need to contact the Better Business Bureau you can contact them locally at 806-379-6222.

