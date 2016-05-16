Takata Airbag Recall: What you need to know

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - We have been keeping you informed about a recall which is effecting millions of people across the U.S. including some of us here in the panhandle. The Takata airbag recall is the largest in history effecting millions of vehicles from over over 10 different manufactures.

At this time Toyota has the most effected vehicles in the recall, followed closely by Honda, Nissan, and Acura as well as many others. The issue with the airbag involves a defective inflator. It is believed that at the time of a crash the device that fills the airbag with air will break off sending metal fragments flying into the car. Only 6 Toyota makes were initially recalled in the June of 2013 Takata recall. But, as time passed little knowledge about the cause of the defective airbags prompted more automakers to issue their recall notices.

At least 10 people in the United States have died because of the defective airbags and now consumers and car dealerships are doing all they can to make sure the death toll doesn't rise. At this time over 24 million vehicles have been recalled including 28 million potentially deadly inflators and as of April only 8 million had been replaced.

My CarFax an app for both iPhone and Android is a simple way to keep a close eye on the recalls that effect your vehicle. The app continuously monitors vehicle recalls and sends users notifications and emails if one effects your car. It even lets you know when your car is due for service in the garage and when you need to renew your registration. You use either your VIN number or your license plate number to identify your vehicle in the app, so now concerned drivers no longer need to research the recalls.

If you have received a recall notice in the mail take it to your dealer, they will fix the airbag and it could save your life.

