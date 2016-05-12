Stagecoach makes one final 'Journey' to Clarendon

"We are trying to feed and nurture an interest for history in kids whatever era it is, whatever country it is, but we hope they love American history," Trail Boss Rick Hamby said / Source: KFDA

Student Bengamin Estleck said he gets to tell interesting stories to his pen-pal in Missouri, like the first time he rode a horse / Source: KFDA

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Area elementary students took a 'Journey' into Western history Thursday.

Journey is the name of the 1880s-era stagecoach currently parked at Saints' Roost Museum in Clarendon, and is also part of a pen-pal program introduced to the town's 4th and 5th graders today.

Trail Boss Rick Hamby said his stagecoach is designed to spark a student's interest in American history. But he also wants to educate children about a form of transportation that hasn't been widely used in a century -- and a form of communication that's becoming sparse as well.

"We decided we wanted to share these Western adventures with school kids while we delivered mail," Hamby said. "My wife will partner up schools from Missouri with kids along the trails that we select out West, and the kids in Missouri will write pen-pal letters to the kids out West and we will deliver them via stagecoach."

As advertised, Thursday's arrival was full of letters. Clarendon's students received their mail one-by-one, then loaded up new mail to send back to Silver Dollar City, a town close to the Mississippi River.

"I actually think it is pretty amazing how it's been around since the 1880s and that it's been retired twice and this is going to be its final run," student Benjamin Estlack said. "I am looking forward to getting up on top (the stagecoach) and tossing the mail back."

Estlack adds he will be writing his pen-pal about his first time riding a horse, as well as showing off his drawing skills.

"We are trying to feed and nurture an interest to history in kids whatever era it is, whatever country it is, but we hope they love American history," Hamby said. "We'll be talking about the pilgrims landing on Plymouth Rock to the time gold was discovered in California and just bumping on some highlights and hopefully they will spark some interest in them."

Hamby believes in communication through handwritten letters and hopes this program will develop long-lasting friendships for the students.

"I see the excitement in them, and I see it today," Hamby said. "The kids are excited to get their letters, they are excited to read about their new friend. If we don't watch it we will lose some of these communication skills, and in a world with fast cars, fast places and quick stops we forget how to communicate."

Hamby and his trail crew will be taking off from Clarendon Friday morning.

He will go on a seven day trip before retiring the stage coach in Silver Dollar City, delivering the pen-pal letters one final time.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.