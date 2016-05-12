Amarillo 'Poo at the Zoo' educates area kids with Fecal Fest

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - If you're looking for family activities this weekend, the Amarillo Zoo has kid friendly events you will never forget.

'Poo at the Zoo - Fecal Fest' will be Saturday, May 14th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Zoo officials will explain what all the 'stink' is about. They will educate children on animal poop and the different ways it is used in the animal kingdom every day.

Activities for the kids will include, "Crappy" crafts, "Gastronomical" games and "Turd" trivia.

The whole family can learn the weird, bizarre and sometimes funny way animals use their poop!

Adults can get in the gate for $4.00 and children ages 3 to 12 are only charged $2 admission. Senior citizens can pay $3 to attend and kids 2 and under are free.

Join the Amarillo Zoo and "spend a crappy day with your kids!"

