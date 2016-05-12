South Amarillo house fire under control, resident safe

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A house fire in South Amarillo is now under control.

Around 10:30 Thursday morning firefighters responded to a house fire near Fulton Street and Eaton.

Larry Davis with the Amarillo Fire Department says the resident fell asleep with a cigarette in her hand and that's when the fire started.

The night stand area along with part of the carpet all caught fire.

Although multiple fire units were called, officials say the fire was put out with fire extinguishers.

The amount of damage is unknown at this time.





