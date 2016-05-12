Agribusiness weekly crop report released

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The weekly crop report has been released and shows temperatures near average and moisture at a trace to half an inch.

Corn and potato planting have been very active in Dallam county. Application of herbicides, as well as swathing and bailing Wheat Hay is underway in the county as well.

Alfalfa is progressing well with the first cutting planned soon. Wheat is mostly headed and doing well after April rains.

Cattle have been moved to grass and pastures and spring calving is winding down for some producers, however Spring breeding season will begin soon.

Horn fly numbers are increasing rapidly and planters in Deaf Smith county are busy in corn, cotton and grain sorghum fields. Winter Wheat crops suffered through disease and rust issues but look fairly good due to recent hot, dry winds. The dryland crop is still progressing.

Stripe rust is a major problem in Lipscomb County winter wheat. About 15 percent of winter wheat crops in Moore County were destroyed by hail

Cotton planting is expected to begin soon in Wheeler county and pastures are greening up nicely. Reports show that forage conditions have improved.

