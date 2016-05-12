What you need to know when a police chase happens

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - This week two police chases occurred in Amarillo city limits within 24 hours.

It has been several years since any civilian fatalities resulted from an Amarillo police chase, and the APD said its officers are extensively trained on how to safely handle chase situations.

APD officers often call off chases in the city, even though there is no law or ordinance forcing them to do so.

"A lot of times we don't know why somebody is running until after we've caught them," said Officer Jeb Hilton of the APD. "A lot of things as far as if we know who this person is, if we think that we're going to be able to catch them at a later time and date play into us chasing them."

It is up to the discretion of the officer on the scene to decide if a high speed chase is in the best interest of the community.

"Of course our officers have jurisdiction within the city limits of the city of Amarillo," said Amarillo City Attorney Mick McKamie. "That would normally be the place that any pursuits might be initiated, and those pursuits are only to protect primarily the interest of the public, the interest of the party being pursued, and then also the safety of the officers."

Hilton said officers are trained thoroughly on how to handle a chase situation.

"You get a week of driving, which is the National Academy of Police Driving (NAPD) and everyone who goes through the [police] academy goes through that,: said Hilton. "Then every two years we have an update on our NAPD driving. Throughout the year we'll have different training on stop sticks and different things that we use during a police chase."

More often than not, Hilton said officers will call off their own chases because the benefit is not worth the risk of the injuries to anybody else.

Hilton's advice to anyone driving near a chase is to get out of the way immediately.

