Texas reaches milestone with over one million people licensed to carry

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Texas is seeing a one hundred percent increase in the number of people applying for handgun licenses.

The time has finally come where Texas can say its one of the states with the most residents who possess a handgun license. They have surpassed one million, and the number continues to rise.

Last year alone, Randall and Potter Counties combined issued a total of 3,049 gun licenses, and only 15 were denied.

These numbers are a part of the record million plus Texas residents who are now licensed to carry.

"It's been over a hundred percent increase from the previous years and just people out there want to exercise their second amendment," says DPS Trooper Cindy Barkley. "Their right to bear arms."

The Department of Public Safety says if a background check is passed and all goes well, the process should take about 60 days. But with so much interest the past year, changes had to be made to ensure a timely deadline was met.

"DPS has hired more staff to accommodate for the number of applicants that have come in this year since January," says Barkley.

But with these numbers, will we see a change in crime rates here locally?

APD Sergeant Brent Barbee cannot say yes or no, however he does tell us the license holders go through an extensive background check, and the majority of them are law-abiding citizens.

"The people that we're talking about are not the people that are committing crimes and I'm really reluctant to blame a number of guns, for a number of crimes. I'd rather blame it on the people that commit the crimes, so if we have an increased number of law breakers carrying and using guns then you have a problem but when you have an increased number of people that are by and large law-abiding, I don't think statistics will show any type of an increase in crime," says Barbee.

Of those licensed in the Lonestar state, about 268,000 are women and 750,000 are men.

While there is no telling whether the DPS will see as large of an increase as they have this past year, officials say they are not worried there will be a negative impact any time soon.

"Again these people are good, law abiding citizens," says Barkley. "They're not the ones that are out there committing the crimes, it's the criminals who are acquiring these weapons illegally and committing crimes with those weapons."

