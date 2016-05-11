Job opportunities open thanks to new wind farm

CEO Jim Swafford says Parmer County residents could see their first full wind farm by the end of the year / Source: KFDA

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Two years from now, a total of 96 new wind turbines will call Parmer County home. New jobs, however, will not have to wait as long.

Developers with Scandia Wind Southwest say the process of bringing the turbines to Parmer County has been an ongoing since 2009. The current construction phase has opened 300 jobs to the residents living in Bovina and Friona.

"You can go out there right now and see the caliche roads," CEO Jim Swafford said. "They're excavating the holes, there are concrete trucks moving like little ants on a hill up there. It is very exciting to see after all of that process, Parmer County is seeing (the construction of) its first wind farm and will finally see turbines in place by the end of this year."

County officials are excited to see what new economical growth this farm can bring to the towns. Both Friona and Bovina school districts will receive revenue from the turbine project.

"As far as the school districts how they use their money is up to them," Swafford said. "There should be a lot of revenue coming in to these school districts. From what I hear they are very excited to have the revenue they normally would not see to build new stadiums."

The school district of Bovina says they have been planning on building a new basketball coliseum and the wind revenue will help them start and complete this project.

