Amarillo looks to increase city staff wages

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - City of Amarillo employees could soon be making more money.

A study presented Tuesday at the city council meeting showed new city employees are paid more than 20 percent less than the market standard.

Council members are now looking into ways to fund an increase in starting salaries, and a tax increase is one option.

"Individuals came to the council, they were employees of the city, and they talked about being at the poverty level," said City Council Member Elisha Demerson. "That concerned me."

Council members noted a high turn over rate in lower level city jobs.

"We have tremendous turnover when you don't pay people the right way, which is very very expensive for the city," said City Council Member Mark Nair. "But then, too, there is an issue of just what is fair. And if we don't treat our people fairly then the community can look at the city as saying, well, if we don't treat people in this community fairly, then what are we really doing?"

The city has struggled to attract qualified applicants because they say the starting pay is too low.

"Our employees are our greatest asset because they're the ones that many times the citizens of this community interact with long before they interact with the mayor or members of the city council or the city manager," said Demerson. "They interact with these individuals in parks and recreation, and the water department, so they should be taken care of and that's what we're going to do."

The study recommended the city add $4-6 million to the budget so it can better pay its employees.

Council members are not sure where that money would come from, but raising taxes is one option they have not ruled out.

"No one wants a tax increase," said Demerson. "And yet there comes a point in time where you have to say to the citizens in this community, you know you get what you pay for. And if we want to have well qualified employees, if we want to have a certain level of services, this is what it costs."

The council members will look deeper into where this funding could come from next week when the city manager's office presents a proposed capital improvement plan.

