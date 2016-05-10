Hundreds raise money for recovering mothers

"If it wasn't for this program I'd be with another family member but I wouldn't be as successful as I am today," Andrew Plasencio said. Source: KFDA

"it is very important for them to have the knowledge of addiction and to actually be apart of this recovery so they can understand and we can break those chains," Lynette Plasencio said. Source: KFDA

During the luncheon recovering mothers along with their children spoke out about their journey. Source: KFDA

Right now the program has about 40 women on it's wait list and with the funds raised today the agency hopes to accommodate them soon. Source: KFDA

Hundreds of community members gathered to donate to an organization that is helping mothers and their children go through recovery. Source: KFDA

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Community members gathered Tuesday to donate to an organization helping mothers and their children go through recovery.

The Downtown Women's Center raised money today for its Gratitude house, a 40-unit apartment complex that houses mothers in the program and their children.

Directors of the DWC say they receive multiple calls a day from women looking for a place to recover from addiction.

"If a mom can use with her kids then she can get cleaned with her kids," said Associate Executive Director Donna Soria. "So it is really important to provide an opportunity and an environment where a mom can come and won't have to be separated from her child and still be a family. We just want to just help them find their way to recovery."

During Tuesday's luncheon, recovering mothers spoke out about their journey.



"The message today is 'Breaking the Chains of Addiction' and you know it was foreign to me at the beginning to want my children around to hear about addiction," Lynette Plasencio said. "I am past that now, and it is very important for them to have the knowledge of addiction and to actually be apart of this recovery so they can understand and we can break those chains."

Before Gratitude, many mothers said they had to find a place to leave their children in order to enroll in a substance-abuse program.

Andrew Plasencio, Lynette's son, said he was living with the family's pastor for more than a year.

"If it wasn't for this program, I'd be with another family member but I wouldn't be as successful as I am today," he said. "My mom deserves a lot of credit. I am a respectful man and I know all my rights from wrong because of her. I don't think I would be in the right place if it weren't for this program. We finally have a household now, I don't have to worry about her doing drugs anymore because I know she has God in her life and these people supporting her."

Directors of the organization said women who enter the program will have to wait about six months before they can transition to Gratitude. Right now, the program has about 40 women on its wait list.

The agency hopes funds raised Tuesday with help accommodate them shortly.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.