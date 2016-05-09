Palo Duro Canyon renovations close to completion

These signs can be found near the new bridges throughout the park (Source: KFDA)

CANYON, TX (KFDA) - Long time renovation projects in Palo Duro Canyon are beginning to finish up just in time for the summer tourist season.

Bridge construction and campsite renovations in the canyon have been in the works for years, all with the safety of visitors in mind.

TxDOT is in charge of the first project: building bridges over six water crossings on the park's main roadway that are prone to flash flooding.

"The bridge project involves replacement of all our low water crossings here in the park with an upgrade to bridges," said Shannon Blalock, Park Superintendent for Palo Duro Canyon. "The implications from the project are really safety. It gives us good in and out, good access when we're undergoing flash flooding events."

Three bridges were completed last year, and the remaining three are under construction now.

Flooding a few years back caused severe damage to the Juniper Loop, one of the park's primary camping and picnic locations.

Contractors have been working to upgrade utilities and facilities for that site, making new campsites, building an indoor group hall that can be reserved for events, and constructing bathrooms that include showers.

"We have continuously booked up on the weekends with camping," said Blalock. "This will give 29 more sites for folks to use in an area that has been closed for the last several years because of flooding"

Construction for both of these projects has blocked off major park roads for a long time, but that is expected to end just in time for summer.

"Both of those projects are really close to completion," said Blalock. "Within the next month or so by the summertime we ought to have all of those projects complete here in the canyon."

