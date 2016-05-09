Viral video prompts officials to urge caution

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A video taking the internet by storm has led officers and medical officials to speak out.

The video has almost 25,000 views and has been shared countless times.

Bianca Rodriguez, the woman who took the video is hoping parents will think again before leaving their child in a hot car this season. And she is not alone.

Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of Amarillo's Ulta Beauty, Bianca Rodriguez heard something.

"I noticed a cry coming from a certain area," Rodriguez said. "I couldn't really pinpoint it at the time."

She says she saw three children locked in a car, in weather that hit 90 degrees.

Rodriguez posted the video to her Facebook account later that day. View the original video here:

She immediately called police and began recording the situation on her phone - from the children, to the window she tried to punch open. The driver came back out to the vehicle before officers arrived.

"Right now, our officers tried to contact the male that day and were unable to," said the Amarillo Police Department's Jeb Hilton. "The case has been handed over to a detective and the detective's looking into it."

The situation has led to officials urging caution for what may seem like second-nature to most parents.

"In the panhandle, the temperature can rise so quickly," said Dr. Nicole Lopez. "It only takes ten minutes to leave in the car. I've had children come in with brain damage because they've been left in a hot, locked car, the parent forgot to take them in."

Hilton said although it's hard as a parent to think of taking a child out when they are happily asleep, they need to think about the child's safety first.

"This is a serious thing, it could put your child in harm and it could put you in danger of being prosecuted," Hilton said.

"His intentions were probably right to get a Mother's Day gift, but to go out and get a mother's day gift, but risk those kids's lives, it's not worth it," Rodriguez said.

Hilton reminds the public leaving children under the age of seven in a car without supervision of someone 14 and up can lead to a Class C Misdemeanor with a fine of up to $500.

