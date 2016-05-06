Local movie theater may soon serve alcohol

If approved, Hollywood 16 would become the first theater in Amarillo to sell alcohol / Source: KFDA

The Hollywood 16 movie theater has applied for its liquor license, a move that could open the door for beer and wine sales to movie-goers.

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A local theater may soon see some changes when it comes to their beverage menu.

Cinemark Hollywood 16 has applied for a wine and beer retailers permit, and an on-premise late-hour license in hopes of serving alcohol during their movies.

While some say it's a sign of the times, others think it's to keep up with a new theater making its way into town.

If the licensed is approved, Hollywood 16 will be the first movie theater in Amarillo to serve alcohol.

One permit would allow for the sale of beer, wine and malt liquor. The other would allow the sale of those drinks between certain hours.

Mark Menn is the regional captain for TABC out of Lubbock. Lubbock has a couple of theaters that already serve alcohol.

"The nature of their business requires them to be very vigilant," says Menn. "They want their movie goers to have a pleasant experience and they don't want interruptions from people who are over consuming or from underage people that are trying to get in and sneak alcohol."

Amarillo Police Officer Jeb Hilton tells us their numbers of minors consuming have stayed pretty steady. He says should this theater decide to move forward with serving alcohol, it will be an added conversation for parents to have with their children.

"Parents just need to be aware that their child is going to be going into an environment that alcohol is going to be accessible. Whether it's them getting it by buying it, or if somebody buying it and giving it to them," says Hilton.

So how does TABC handle businesses like those in Lubbock to keep alcohol out of the hands of minors?

Training.

They have seen only two complaints and no violations since the businesses have opened.

"I'm sure their employees that are serving the customers during the movie and while they're in the theater are instructed to be very vigilant," says Menn.

Hilton says this is also a great time to remind the public about the consequences of minors drinking and the consequences of adults providing alcohol to minors.

"As a minor it is against the law to have alcohol to consume to consume alcohol, it's punishable by a class C Misdemeanor up to a fine of $500. As an adult if you purchase or give somebody alcohol that's a class A Misdemeanor. It's going to be up to a year in jail and or a $4000 fine," says Hilton.

"I'm cautiously optimistic that it won't provide any kind of negative impact," says Menn. It's just a new business model for that area and it seems to have worked pretty well here in Lubbock and I wish them the best, I hope that they do well and we'll be here to offer education or help them out in any way we can."

We have reached out to Cinemark's corporate office for a comment, and have yet to hear back. We will keep you updated on the status of the application.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.