WTAMU gains worldwide recognition

"We will now be on the Steinway company website so when students are contemplating schools to study music they will hopefully click on the West Texas A&M University," Piano Professor Dr. Denise Parr-Scanlin said. Source: KFDA

The college is hopeful that this new label will help the music program grow. Source: KFDA

The "All Steinway" label gives the college world wide recognition and makes it the 14th school in Texas to be labeled as a Steinway school. Source: KFDA

AMARILLO,TX (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University can now be called an "All Steinway School."

WT welcomed over 40 brand new Steinway pianos today, a goal the school has been working toward for nine years.

An inventory in 2006 revealed that 55 percent of the schools pianos were 30 years old, and another 26 percent were above 50.

The "All Steinway" label gives the college worldwide recognition, and makes it the 14th school in Texas to be labeled as such.

"Steinway is an excellent product and has a tremendous record for success in institutional settings," Piano Professor Dr. Denise Parr-Scanlin said. "These pianos will be played for 12-14 hours a day, every day, as well as our studio pianos. We need pianos that can stand up to that kind of use."

The college is hopeful that this new label will help the music program grow.

"We will now be on the Steinway company website, so when students are contemplating schools to study music they will hopefully click on West Texas A&M University," Parr-Scanlin said. "You know, music lives where the buffaloes roam."

Parr-Scanlin adds all students who attend the music program will benefit from these new pianos.

"Its a surprise to many people to learn that all music majors take piano lessons," Parr-Scanlin adds. "Our music majors are required to take piano classes for a minimum of two semesters and many of them for over two years. This (new addition) will provide each of the students now excellent practice pianos."

Although many of the schools pianos are worn out, a few will be able to be restored and be given back to the community.

"We have the opportunity with an arrangement with our purchasing department that we can reach out into the community to organizations, church's, schools and after school programs that might need a piano that don't have a budget to buy one," Director Robert Hansen said. "If we do the right paper work we can donate some of those pianos to groups like that."

The new pianos give WT a total of 84 Steinway pianos, the second largest inventory of any school in the state.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.