45th Annual Greater Southwest Music Festival brings in the dough for Amarillo

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Greater Southwest Music Festival is back in Amarillo this weekend for its 45th year...with more participants than ever.

Musically talented kids from all over Texas, New Mexico, Kansas and Oklahoma are gathered in Amarillo for a battle of the bands - symphonic bands, jazz bands and choirs.

And despite the downtown traffic, this festival is doing a lot of good for Amarillo when it comes to the economy.

Performers from elementary through high school came to compete as large groups and solos or ensembles.

Jim Hutson, Vice President and soon-to-be president of the festival said they broke records with how many kids are participating in this competition.

"There are 12,000 students this year - 12,000 plus participating, 124 bands and about 70 choirs," said Hutson. "It's the largest it has ever been and now we're pleased to say it's the largest festival in the state."

And more visitors to Amarillo mean more revenue for the city.

"Total it all up it's about $2 million of economic impact per year," said Hutson. "Not only that, but we also add about $175,000-$185,000 in sales taxes to the tax base."

That money is helping a number of businesses and attractions in Amarillo.

"Well we've got transportation, food, lodging, entertainment expenses," said Hutson. "Most of these kids end up at Wonderland or out at the mall or somewhere like that and they spend a lot of money when they come to Amarillo."

Hutson expects the festival to continue to grow.

"There's a lot of groups that keep coming back every year and it seems like we get more, primarily because they get to perform in a first class venue with excellent judging to find out how good they are"

The public is welcome to attend all choir and band performances starting as early as 8 tomorrow morning through Saturday evening.

All performances are free. Bands are performing in the Civic Center, and choirs in the Globe News Center for the Performing Arts.