Hereford Regional Medical Center eliminates mammography services

HEREFORD, TX (KFDA) - The elimination of an important service for women in Hereford has led some to worry.

It came down to the money and the necessity when the hospital decided to do away with a resource many women cannot do without.

Mammography services have officially been eliminated by the Hereford Regional Medical Center. The decision came after Interim CEO Gene Schuler evaluated the service and found it would not be financially or resourcefully feasible to keep it.

"The technology that's being used today is 3-D imaging that we don't have," says Schuler. "We pay a lot of money for that equipment and our revenue on an annual basis is less than $10,000."

"On mammography the biggest challenge we have is to get in qualified techs, and being a rural facility, a qualified mammography tech also has to be able to do other exams to help with the work flow in the department," says Radiology Manager Denise Marnell.

While women from Hereford will no longer be able to come into the hospital for their mammograms, the hospital has teamed up with the Harrington group. They will bring in a mobile unit about once a month to provide the service.

And women who need it at another time, will have to travel to a surrounding community like Amarillo.

"If they have the exam done in Amarillo, then they can move from one room to the next, they move from the mammogram to either ultrasound or biopsy immediately, there's no sitting and waiting and worrying so yes treatment wise it'll be better for our patients, yes," says Marnell.

"We had to be able to provide the service and provide a good service with positive outcomes and if we don't do that, then we need to get out of that kind of business. We're going to evaluate everything we do here from a financial perspective and from a quality perspective," says Schuler.

The decision will remain for the time being, but should they see a higher demand for the service, they will reevaluate.

