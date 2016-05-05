The Boys & Girls club now have another outlet for kids to express themselves

"Being able to come and take free dance lessons will be so much fun for them because they can't normally afford to get out and get dance lessons," B&GC President Kimber Daniel said. Source: KFDA

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Two local organizations are pairing up to give a group of kids the chance to dance.

The Boys & Girls Club and Lone Star Academy have opened up a dance studio for the kids who attend the clubs. Dance classes will be offered to all children in grades K-12th. Expert instructors from the Lone Star Academy will go to the 1923 S. Lincoln location to teach the kids.

The new center was made possible thanks to donations from those around the community. Thanks to donations from community members the old locker room at the club was remolded into the new dance studio.

The studio, renovated from an old locker room at the B&GC, is equipped with a dance floor, mirrors, and lighting and sound systems. Kids will be able to dance to Jazz, Ballet, Hip-hop and more dance genres.

"The kids are super stoked about it," B&GC President Kimber Daniel said. "They dance all the time anyway, so being able to come and take free dance lessons will be so much fun for them because they can't normally afford to get out and get dance lessons."

Both organizations agree this opportunity will open up doors for the kids and may even help them discover a hidden talent.

"Our vision is to teach the art of dance to as many young people as we can, and this is such a great avenue for us to go and be with the Boys and Girls Club to expand the dance art and to find new talent and to see new artistic expressions," said Vicki McLean, a director for the Lone Star Academy.

Dance class instructors will ask for discipline and courtesy from the kids. They hope lessons learned will go beyond the classroom and help in daily activities.

"Anytime that the kids are involved in the arts it really helps them in their life," Daniel said. "It helps them in their homework because it helps them to stay focus when they are in the arts. We may have some budding dancers in here and they want to do that profession they want to go to dance school somewhere and if they have a chance to go to these classes there is also chances for scholarships for dance when they go to college."

The Academy will also add some of the younger participants to its own yearly performances.

A schedule for the new class has yet to be set. Both organization believe classes will likely begin in late May or early June.

