Lead-tainted water will not be a problem in Amarillo

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Lead-tainted water continues to be found in cities across the US, so NewsChannel 10 reached out to the City of Amarillo to find out where our lead levels stand.

Amarillo's environmental lab tests the city's 125 water wells for lead each week, and Chief Chemist David Reasoner said a lead problem is not anywhere in Amarillo's future.

The water testing plant conducts an average of 65,000 water tests per year.

Weekly lead testing shows the city's water contains almost no traces of that element.

"That [lead count] limit that everyone is concerned about is 15 parts per billion. Our average in Amarillo is sitting just below one part per billion. So what that means is we're 15 times lower than that legal limit."

This is due to the hardness of water in this area, meaning the city's water contains higher levels of magnesium and calcium.

Those elements build up in water heaters and pipes over time, creating a shield that stops any harmful substances from contaminating the water.

"That water hardness has protected all of your other plumbing and your pipes, and then the city main lines," said Reasoner. "It prevented not only lead but other metals like maybe copper or iron that might try to come out, but we have this coating process and that is a very good thing."

Lead leaking through unprotected pipes is what Reasoner said happened to cause Flint, Michigan's water crisis.

One thing the city urges residents to be on the lookout for is unapproved plumbing devices being installed in your home, and to be cautious of that if you undergo any renovations.

"If there's any concerns about lead in drinking water or cooking water, the simple solution is to flush the line because lead leaches out in standing water," said Floyd Hartman, Interim Director of Utilities. "So if lead is identified anywhere, the simple solution is to flush first and then use the water. And then the long term solution is to take out whatever it is that created the lead."

City utilities staff work to remove any lead piping they may find, and have safety measures ready should lead pose any threat to residents.

But Hartman and Reasoner both agreed citizens have nothing to worry about.

"Amarillo's water supply is very well tested and checked for lead in advance of any issues with lead," said Hartman. "It's checked by state standards when wells are drilled, when water supply is added, and any time that the system has any significant change we go through the appropriate regulatory processes to make sure that everything is correct."

Water from wells and water from Lake Meredith have equal amounts of calcium and magnesium, and one is not better than the other when it comes to protecting you from other metals.

