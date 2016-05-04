Laser tattoo removal business helping change lives

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A new business is hoping to give some people a confidence boost, and others a second chance at success.

They say a picture is worth a thousand words.

And for some people, the pictures on their skin really are. But a local tattoo removal business is working to do away with some of those pictures, to improve other's futures.

Vindicated Images is striving to improve people's appearance, by taking away. Their laser tattoo removal method is a bit different than most in the panhandle area...and it's quick.

But don't forget to put your laser safety glasses on.

"The beam of light is actually penetrating into the dermis layer of the skin and shattering the ink into smaller particles so that your body's lymphatic system can actually absorb it and just waste it away," says Owner Jason Durling.

Durling says he started the business to help people, and that's exactly what he's doing. From police officers, to military recruits, to bankers, he's seeing it all.

And his latest venture is helping ex-cons get back on their feet by removing visible tattoos that often become a barrier when trying to get a job to improve their life.

"A lot of these tattoos are hand-made or home-made, done in prison and they come out really easy, they're the easiest tattoos to remove," says Durling. "But having the tattoos on their face, or their neck, or their hands prevents them from getting a decent job because people don't want that reminder or that stigma of 'he has prison tattoos.' So by being able to get rid of those tattoos for them, we're able to actually help them find better jobs "

The process has proven a success for Durling's clients, as he sees more positive stories from those with a "troubled" past and even those with simple regrets.

"I've always tried to do what I can to give back and I've found that this is a really great way. It's a huge blessing for myself to be able to see that I am making a difference in someone's life."

For information on the service, visit http://www.vindicatedimages.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/vindicatedimages/?fref=ts

