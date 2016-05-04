Family evacuated as flames are spotted in their south Amarillo home

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A family has been evacuated from their south Amarillo home as flames reportedly shoot from the attic.

Around 3:30 Wednesday morning Amarillo firefighters responded to a home at 2406 Hawthorne. Witnesses say flames were seen shooting from the roof.

Larry Davis with the Amarillo Fire Department says there was a family inside the home at the time of the blaze, however they were evacuated and are safe.

It is unknown at this time if the Red Cross was able to make it to the scene and assist the family.

The fire was under control within about 45 minutes and fire marshals are now investigating the cause.

