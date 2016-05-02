Amarillo City Council to begin search for new council member

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - For anyone interested in serving on the Amarillo City Council, the search for the newest council member will begin Tuesday evening.

During Tuesday's city council meeting, the council members are expected to pass a resolution outlining the process of interviewing and selecting a new council member to replace Brian Eades, City Council Place 2.

What they're doing differently this time is keeping it all in the open so any citizen can come watch the process unfold.

Randy Burkett, City Council Place 3 said this council is pushing for transparency when it comes to replacing Eades, who is retiring this summer.

"The past time this has happened, the past city council picked a person I guess in the back room and let him do the term of Jim Simms," said Burkett. "We wanted to put it out in the open so everybody - the whole public - can see it and kind of know what they're getting. We'll be hearing it as you hear it, and then we'll kind of make our decisions out in public as well."

Anyone in the city is eligible to apply as long as they meet the following qualifications:

18 years or older

Registered voter in the city

Resident of Amarillo for at least a year prior to appointment

Not indebted to the city

Holds no other public office

After all applications have been submitted, the council will narrow the list down to the top five applicants for a public interview process.

"I'd like to get someone with some business experience that knows Amarillo and knows what goes on at the city a little bit," said Burkett. "We want somebody that's going to have an outgoing personality. We don't want anybody that's just going to sit there. We;re looking for some good input. So we want a good, strong candidate that's confident and that will work with us. It's going to take somebody who has the time to devote to it so not everybody can do that. They're going to have to look and really see if they have the time, and then have thick skin."

The mayor and each current council member will ask each candidate two questions a piece, which the candidates will be provided with a week in advance of their interview.

Eades will be able to participate in the interviews but will not have a vote on who is chosen to take his place.

"It's a perfect opening for somebody," said Burkett. "They're not going to have to campaign like [the other council members] did. We went through months and months of campaigns, just forum after forum, public speaking. This is a chance for them to get in there under the wire and it's a great opportunity for someone here in town."

Burkett said this great opportunity will not have to end when the current term is up.

"We're not putting that stipulation them if they want to [rerun] they can certainly [rerun]," said Burkett. "We can't keep anybody from running. I'm going to have to rerun, so is the mayor, and all of [the council members] are going to have to rerun in May of 2017. So whoever we elect should have the same opportunity."

To apply for City Council Place 2, see pages 13 and 14 of this document . Those interested have through May 20th to apply.

