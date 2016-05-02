Habitat for Humanity highlighting $50,000 donation

The Parade of Homes event gives the community an opportunity to go out and view new homes and talk to different builders about building methods. Source: KFDA

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo's Habitat for Humanity is showcasing a $50,000 sponsorship from the Texas Panhandle Builders Association.

The donation came from a partnership between the organizations, and Habitat for Humanity used all the money toward one specific home.

The home is featured in this years 'Parade of Homes' event, an annual event that gives the community an opportunity to go out and view new homes and talk to different builders about how they were built.

An officer from the Habitat organization says this partnership shows the community the type of quality homes they build.

"It allows us to have great craftsmen and great people that know how to build homes," Executive Director Chas Massey said. "They mentor us, show us and give us great ideas about how to cost save. It is also great opportunity for out reach for our families and for the members of the Builders Association."

Massey adds the TBBA has very skilled individuals, and this partnership really shows how much the organization cares about the community.

The partnership has advanced the Habitat's skills to build better quality homes.

"All these people are building homes in the Colonies, and the Greenways, and all these new developments around town and they stopped what they were doing and choose to work on a house with Habitat and work with us," Massey said.

The Habitat home, located at 2706 Mirror St., is 1 out of 28 homes being showcased during this year's Parade of Homes.

This event gives the community an opportunity to go out and view new homes, talk to different builders about new building methods, and view their craftsmanship.

A officer from the TBBA says the organization has helped Habitat build three houses now, and the partnership isn't likely to end soon.

"They're good partners," executive officer Lew Bradshaw said. "This gives someone a fresh start opportunity in life they are great partners. It is not a free program, people have to work to get that home and make payments just like everyone else and it makes them feel apart of the community."

The Parade of Homes will continue until Sunday for more information and a full list of the 28 homes you can head to the Amarillo Parade of Homes.

