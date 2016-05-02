Perryton: Family of officer-involved shooting suspect says police got it wrong

Police sent the following information to media outlets regarding the officer-involved shooting in Perryton / Source: Perryton Police Department

Residents claiming to be related to the suspect say the initial call wasn't accurate. Instead, they say their relative was walking away from the school / Source: KFDA

The Perryton Police Department said it received a call about a male dressed in camouflage clothing and what appeared to be body armor around 7:30 a.m. Monday morning / Source: KFDA

PERRYTON, TX (KFDA) - The Texas Rangers will try to solve conflicting reports in Monday's officer-involved shooting in Perryton.

The Perryton Police Department said it received a call about a male dressed in camouflage clothing and what appeared to be body armor around 7:30 a.m. Monday morning. The call, according to police, also stated the suspect was displaying a weapon in the vicinity of the 'Pak-A-Sak' location at 9th and Fordham and was walking toward Perryton Junior High School.

Authorities say they approached the suspect just a block away from the initial location. After making contact, officers say the suspect - who remains unidentified - reached into his pocket, pulled out a handgun, and pointed it at officers. Officers fired back at the suspect and hit him twice. He was later taken into custody with non life-threatening injuries.

However, the recollection of this morning's events vary. Residents claiming to be related to the suspect say the initial call wasn't accurate. Instead, they say their relative was walking away from the school. They also said the gun he was carrying was an air soft gun, something police did not clarify in their initial report.

The suspect's family says the man police saw in camouflage and body armor is also mentally disabled.

"He was a 21-year-old body with a 10-year-old mentality," says the victim's grandfather Dwyne Cook. "He idolized policemen, firemen, anybody with authority. He...That was his dream."

Chief Hill with the Perryton Police Department would not comment on the suspect's mental health. He says these situations are always difficult since officers only have seconds to determine a lethal weapon from a non-lethal one.

"You have to make decisions very quickly," Hill said. "You know, some toy guns have an orange tip on them, some don't. This particular gun had nothing on it that indicated it was not a real gun."

Again, the suspect's family disagreed about the gun's appearance.

"Undoubtedly, somebody thought they saw somebody with a real gun," Cook said. "This gun had an orange tip on it identifying it was a toy air soft gun. It's not on there now. I've been up and looked. It's gone now."

Casings and evidence were still in plain sight Monday afternoon as the Texas Rangers took over the investigation - one that isn't likely to have clear answers from either party.

"That's what the officer did," Hill said. "I feel like he was completely in right in the decision that he made."

"It's just a sad deal that it happened. It's sad for our police force. But it's sadder for the young man. We have good police officers here. But they need to check themselves a little bit," Cook said.

The suspect was later transferred to Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo. He is reportedly in stable condition.

