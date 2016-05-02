Panhandle Petroleum exhibit now open at the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum

CANYON, TX (KFDA) - A new petroleum exhibit has now made its home at the Panhandle Plains Historical Museum and staff believe they will see an increase in tourism this summer.

Interactive exhibits and a large functioning pump jack take you through time, explaining how the oil and gas industry has helped shape the Texas Panhandle.

After a year and a half, the million dollar exhibit is finally open. The museum curator and builders worked closely with an exhibit design company to make this plan a reality. They wanted an interactive exhibit that would be fun for all ages and help visitors understand how this industry played a major role in the Texas panhandle. The museum said with the opening of the new exhibit, more visitors are coming through the door and staff believe that trend will continue throughout the summer.

While walking through the exhibit, guests will learn about how workers drill for oil, see a timeline of petroleum in the Panhandle and also the stories of "The Men Who". These are the stories of the workers who first went for oil all the way to modern day workers in the industry. The new exhibit is permanent in the museum and will bring enjoyment to visitors for years to come.

To see the new exhibit and visit the museum their hours are and admission prices are:

Admission:

$10 - Adults

$9 - Seniors 65+

$15 - Group Guided Tours

$5 - Children (4-12)

Free - Members and children under 4



Hours:

9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Tuesday - Saturday

June - August

9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Monday - Saturday

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.